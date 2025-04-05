Actresses now maintain strong social media presence to remain relevant —Jemima Osunde 

Sultry Nollywood actress Jemina Osunde has declared that her female colleagues are now being forced to maintain a strong social media presence to remain relevant.

The talented thespian who expressed frustration at the growing trend stated that those who do not have a strong social media presence have less chance of being cast in films.

Jemima Osunde, who made the claim during an interview on the Running Line podcast, said that movie producers are now depending on actors’ to promote their works via content creation.

“Now they’re forcing actors to be social media content creators. It’s now like, ‘You see that dance? You must dance on the internet.’ Why?” She asked.

‘‘It’s like they’re forcing everyone, so if you’re not an actor with a social media presence, you’re not going to be cast because you need to sell the film. That shouldn’t be my job! Like, how many times do you see Keanu Reeves when he’s not on your screen as an actor? Osunde further queried.

