Politics
Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, 4 others withdraw suit challenging Tinubu’s victory
Six state governments controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn the suit challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in last weekend’s election.
The states confirmed the development in a Notice of Discontinuance signed by their lawyer, Mr. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) Friday evening.
It read: “Take notice that the plaintiffs do hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein.”
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.
The Attorneys-General of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, and Sokoto States had on Friday morning dragged the Federal Government before the apex court on the conduct, collation, and announcement of the elections’ results.
READ ALSO: PDP rejects Tinubu’s election victory, insists on Atiku
The plaintiffs in the originating summons marked: SC/CV/354/2023, asked the apex court to order a review of all results so far announced by INEC.
They alleged that the collation and announcement of the results were carried out contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2022; and the INEC Manual for Election Officials.
The states argued that the collation of the election results from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory did not comply with the provisions of relevant sections of the Electoral Act, 2022.
They insisted that INEC officials failed to transmit the collated results as prescribed by the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was listed as the sole respondent in the suit.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...