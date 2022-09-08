Politics
Adamawa APC chairman dismisses report on defection to PDP
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Adamawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, on Thursday dismissed a report on his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In a statement issued in Yola, he described the report as malicious, baseless, unfounded, and misleading, adding that he was still the chairman of APC in the state.
Bilal said: “I’m the substantive chairman of APC in Adamawa. I cannot jettison the party l laboured to build.
READ ALSO: Court gives condition to hear Ribadu’s suit against Adamawa APC guber candidate
“The concocted lies are the handiwork of those in romance with the ruling PDP, no amount of campaign of calumny and blackmail will deter me as the chairman of the party.
“I thank my colleagues, especially the executive members for their loyalty and support towards the survival of the party.”
