Adamawa, Borno, four others owe NECO N2.8bn in students’ examination fees

The Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Wushishi, said on Saturday Northern states’ governments owe the body about N2.8 billion.

Wushishi, who addressed journalists in Minna, Niger State, said state governments offered to pay examination fees for candidates from their states but ended up not making the payment, thereby depriving the body of some revenue.

He said: “Zamfara, Adamawa, Kano, Gombe, Borno and Niger State governments are owing the examination body N1.8 billion debt for the students they registered in 2019.”

The NECO chief expressed regret that most of the states that owe the council a lot of money were yet to remit them even when the results of students from the defaulting states were released in the spirit of mutual respect, togetherness, and understanding.

He stressed that the council had engaged the affected states in dialogue in a bid to resolve the matter amicably.

