Adamawa CAN chairman tests positive for COVID-19

The Chairman of Christians Association Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Mamza, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mamza, who is a member of the state COVID-19 Committee, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Yola.
He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed his positive status.
READ ALSO: Adamawa records three fresh COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases
The cleric said: “Today (Sunday), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed to me that I am COVID-19 positive and I have to go into total isolation.
“One lesson that I want people to appreciate and understand is that everybody has to make himself available for testing if need be.”
Mamza said testing positive for the virus was not a death sentence and urged the people to pray for him and other confirmed cases.
- Edo voters won’t be intimidated by security threats —PDP - August 23, 2020
- Judges should be appointed on merit —Osinbajo - August 23, 2020
- NNPC nets $378.42m from crude oil sale in June - August 23, 2020