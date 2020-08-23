Latest Metro

Adamawa CAN chairman tests positive for COVID-19

August 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of Christians Association Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Mamza, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mamza, who is a member of the state COVID-19 Committee, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Yola.

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed his positive status.

The cleric said: “Today (Sunday), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed to me that I am COVID-19 positive and I have to go into total isolation.

“One lesson that I want people to appreciate and understand is that everybody has to make himself available for testing if need be.”

Mamza said testing positive for the virus was not a death sentence and urged the people to pray for him and other confirmed cases.

