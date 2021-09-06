News
Adamawa closes 30 boarding schools indefinitely
As a way of forestalling any security breach and abduction of students, the Adamawa State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of 30 out of 34 junior boarding secondary schools in the state.
The directive was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Wilbina Jackson, who said the closure of the schools will take effect from September 6, 2021, till further notice.
According to the statement, the action was a proactive measure to ensure the safety of students in view of the insecurity bedeviling the country.
The statement reads;
“The Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021.
“From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.
“The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College, Yola, Special School, Jada, and Special School, Mubi.
“This action becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.
“All students from the affected schools are to be placed in the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas. Stakeholders, PTA, ANCOPS and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy.”
