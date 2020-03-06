Adamawa commissions coronavirus isolation centre

The Adamawa State government led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commissioned a coronavirus isolation centre in the state capital, Yola, in a bid to fight any possible outbreak of the virus also known as COVID-19.

Located at the State Specialist Hospital, Yola, the coronavirus isolation centre was commissioned on Friday by the state Commissioner for Health & Human Development, Prof Abdullahi Isa.

While speaking at the commissioning of the centre, Prof Isah called on the people to keep clean hands stating further that clean hands are vital as most of the ways the virus is contacted involve the hands.

He said, “There are many ways you can contact coronavirus, including shaking hands with an infected person, handling money from such person, holding a contaminated banister rail, and so on.

“This is why we are telling our people to always wash and sanitise their hands and stay clean. This precaution is necessary because you can’t avoid contact with people. You can’t say you will not shake hands. So, the most important thing is hand hygiene. You should at least Wash your hands with soap and water always,” the commissioner added.

Prof Isah said that with the opening of the isolation centre, the state is ready to deal with any emergency involving coronavirus disease.

