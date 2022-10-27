Adamawa court sentences man to death for allegedly killing girlfriend for rituals

A 46-year-old man, Abubakar Mohammed, was on Wednesday sentenced to death by a High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, for killing his girlfriend, Christiana Augustine, for alleged money rituals.

According to the police prosecutor,

Abubakar, a father of seven, killed Augustine in 2020 and removed her eyes and other body parts after he was told that he could make N10 million from someone looking for human eyeballs.

The prosecutor told the court presided over by Justice Bulila Ikaro, that

Abubakar reportedly met one Buhari Mohammed, who allegedly told him about a man who wanted human eyeballs for money rituals.

“On the day of the incident, Abubakar went to Christiana Augustine’s house to get her to meet him at an uncompleted building where they usually met.

“There he took out his knife, slit her throat and plucked out her eyeballs.

Abubakar was arrested the next day when the body of Christiana was found in the uncompleted building

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime,” the prosecutor said.

While delivering judgement, Justice Ikaro said the prosecution had proven its case without any reasonable doubt and sentenced Abubakar to death after finding him guilty of culpable homicide and for being in possession of the human parts and tendering them for sale.

