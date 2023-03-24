ADAMAWA: Gov Fintiri opens up over inconclusive guber poll

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate and incumbent governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has claimed that the state’s resident electoral commissioner is to blame for the problems surrounding the state’s gubernatorial election.

He claimed the REC’s integrity was in question.

Fintiri, who is running for re-election, spoke during an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

Additionally, he alleged that the REC spent three hours in the APC candidate’s home trying to tamper with the results.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani is Fintiri’s most formidable electoral rival.

Despite Fintiri receiving 421,524 votes to Binani’s 390,275, INEC had declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa as inconclusive.

The state INEC Collation officer, Professor Muhammed Mele, explained that the margin of win between the leading two parties was lower than the number of collected PVCs in places where the election did not hold.

During the interview, the governor said, “The trouble started when the All Progressives Party, APC started using thuggery to snatch the results summary sheet from Furore LGA collation after results have come in from all the wards.

“The snatching of the summary sheet was masterminded by the House of Representatives elect from that Constituency. They know he has his house, children and two wives in Furore LGA, but nothing was done.

“The REC (Hudu Yunusa Ari) has been caught on tape telling the collation officer from Furore that he has orders from above to deliver APC. They should not allow the man to continue because of his questionable character.

“All I am saying is that his integrity is in question with the kind of reputation INEC has built; the man should be withdrawn from the state”, he revealed.

