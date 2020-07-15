Adamawa gov, Fintiri, sets up panel to probe lingering Lunguda, Waja communal clashes

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has set up a panel to investigate the cause of a lingering crisis between Lunguda and Waja communities in Dumna District of Guyuk Local Government Area of the state

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Director-General Media and Communications in the Government House, Yola, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, who announced the selection of some dignitaries to investigate the crisis.

According to Mr Kumangar, the panel was set up after Governor Fintiri visited the area on Monday and addressed a meeting convened to address the conflict which has lingered on and off for a while.

Mr Kumangar said; “The Special Administrative Panel will be chaired by General Harris Dzarma (rtd), with Archbishop Musa Panti Fillibus (President of the Lutheran World Federation) as a member.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap 90-year-old brother of ex-Adamawa gov

“Other members are; Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza (Catholic Bishop of Yola and the state Chairman of CAN), as well as Alhaji Gambo Jika, Imam Bappare Umar Kem and Pastor Emmanuel Kwagherga, while the state Permanent Secretary (Security), Polycarp Ayuba will serve as the Secretary of the panel.

This came five days after the state government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew order on the two communities following renewed violence and the attendant tension caused by the renewed unrest.

Join the conversation

Opinions