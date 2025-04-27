Adamawa gov suspends emir of Daware indefinitely over alleged corruption

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has taken decisive action against the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru, suspending him from his traditional office indefinitely.

The suspension, effective immediately, follows an investigation that reportedly found the Emir culpable of several serious offenses, including corruption, maladministration, breach of security, and other unspecified infractions.

The directive for the suspension was formally conveyed in a letter dated April 25, 2025. The letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Mamman, was made public on Sunday. It instructed the suspended Emir to promptly hand over all government properties currently in his possession to the secretary of the Daware district.

A key excerpt from the suspension letter detailed the reasons for the Governor’s action: “Following a series of complaints made against you for maladministration, corruption, breach of security, confiscation of farmlands and creating a vacuum that has led to all traditional issues remaining unattended, as a result of your non-staying in your domain, I am therefore directed by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, to suspend you from office indefinitely. You are, therefore, requested to hand over all government properties in your possession to the district scribe pending further actions”.

This bold move by Governor Fintiri underscores his administration’s stated commitment to eradicating corruption across all sectors within Adamawa State, with the governor having previously asserted that his “fight against corruption will not spare any sector in the state.”

