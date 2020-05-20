Adamawa gov warns office holders to stop diverting covid-19 palliatives

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has warned political office holders in the state to desist from diverting palliatives meant for the needy and vulnerable in the society.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Love Zidon, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on new media.

He said Fintiri gave the warning on Monday in the government house, Yola during a meeting with commissioners, members of the state assembly and chairmen local government councils, who were among members of the Distribution Committee of palliatives in the state.

The warning came ahead of the state’s next batch of palliatives distribution that would start before the end of this week.

The governor decried the way and manner the last palliatives were distributed in the state, which according to him, was characterised by segregation and selfishness from the part of committee members.

He, therefore, warned them to shun all political considerations in the subsequent distribution.

The governor said he would not use political considerations in governing the state at the detriment of Adamawa people, stressing that “I belong to everybody,” hence, the committee members should discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He called on members of the distribution committee, especially political office holders, to be serious and find time on Thursday this week to collect the next batch of palliatives and follow it down to their various local governments for onward fair disbursement to vulnerable in the state.

The Executive Chairman Mubi South Local Government, Alhaji Jingi Rufai and member representing Guyuk in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Adwawa Dongolok, assured in an interview that the next palliatives would be equitably distributed.

