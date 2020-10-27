Adamawa governor gives looters of COVID-19 palliatives 12 hours to return stolen items

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has given looters of COVID-19 palliatives 12 hours to return all stolen items carted away during the violence that followed the #EndSARS protests across the state.

Fintiri, who gave the directive in a statewide broadcast, directed the persons involved in the looting of the warehouses where the items were kept to return them latest 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday or risked prosecution.

He threatened to order a house to house search to enable the recovery of the looted items.

The governor said: “This ultimatum will expire at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, after which I will sign an Executive Order for a house-to-house search to commence by 7:00 a.m. of the same day.

“Part of the provision of the order is a sanction that will attract withdrawal of C-of-O and if necessary, demolition of every house that harbours any of the stolen properties. Law-abiding citizens should cooperate with the security agencies to ensure this is enforced.”

