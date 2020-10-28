Adamawa governor signs Executive Order on house-to-house search for looted items

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has signed an Executive Order authorizing house-to-house search for items looted in public and private storage facilities in the state.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, said in a statement that the Executive Order to be cited as “Order No. 2 of 2020 on the Recovery of Public Property looted in Adamawa State by Hoodlums and Thugs” came into effect at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

He added that the house-to-house search for the looted items would commence at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The governor had on Tuesday gave the hoodlums and other residents of the state a 12-hour ultimatum to return all the items taken away from the facilities.

READ ALSO: Adamawa govt recovers 35 tractors, vehicles, others from property looters

The statement read: “The governor has however taken note of the compliance with his earlier directive for looters to return all they looted and vandalized in storage facilities, public and private offices and has graciously extended the period of the house-to-house search by another 12 hours.

“The government calls on the general public especially those with information regarding the items carted away to come forward and volunteer information that could help security agencies recover all the looted property.”

Join the conversation

Opinions