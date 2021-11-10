Adamawa govt confirms arrest of 10 officials over alleged diversion of school bags

The Adamawa State government on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of 10 staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA) for allegedly diverting school bags donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the state.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Salihi Ateequ, disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Yola.

Ateequ said the board would not rest until all the erring personnel are brought to book, adding that efforts are being made to apprehend more suspects in connection with the diversion of the bags.

Police had on October 21 arraigned the Education Secretary of Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Babale, and four others at the Yola Criminal Area Court II for allegedly diverting 800 school bags donated by the UN agency to public school pupils in the area.

Other defendants were the UNICEF Distribution Coordinator for Mubi South and North LGAs, Mustapha Mohammed, Musa Mahmud, Aliyu Mohammed, and Mohammed Yahaya.

The SUBEB chief said: “A high-level committee was constituted and the committee has done its job very well.

“Arrests in respect of the sale of the UNICEF school bags have been made in Michika, Mubi South, Hong, and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state.

“10 suspects were found wanting and had been charged to court.”

