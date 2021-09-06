Adamawa govt dismisses report on closure of schools

The Adamawa State government on Monday dismissed the report on the closure of 30 boarding schools in the state.

A news platform reported at the weekend that the state government had ordered the closure of 30 out of 34 junior secondary schools in the state over insecurity.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, in a statement issued in Yola, however, urged the people of the state to disregard the misleading report.

The governor’s said the state only directed the schools to revert to daily arrangements because of the prevailing security situation in some states in the country.

He said: “The Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development wish to announce that 30 out of 34 boarding Junior Secondary Schools in the state have been deboarded with effect from September 6, 2021.

“The state government did not close schools, but directed the deboarding of the affected schools and to revert to day schooling due to the prevailing security situation in some states.

“The government is raising concerns following the confusion such report might have caused the public.”

“Therefore, the general public is hereby directed to disregard the misleading information as the directive is done in good faith.”

