Politics
Adamawa govt proposes 2022 budget of N142bn
The Adamawa State government on Wednesday proposed N142billion as the budget for 2022 fiscal year.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr. Umar Pella, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.
Pella said the budget proposal was defined by Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) as well as an economic and fiscal update.
He said the projection has become a tradition since the present administration came on board in 2019.
READ ALSO: Gov Fintiri presents N140bn 2021 budget to Adamawa Assembly
The commissioner said: “All spendings are tied to revenue expectation and expenditure for 2022. They are within the envelope of the projection which is aimed at guiding planning within the year.
“The Council had directed the planning commission, ministry of finance, and every revenue agency to work within the threshold of the projection by ensuring that the cost of governance has not gone beyond the target.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...