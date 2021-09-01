Adamawa govt proposes 2022 budget of N142bn

The Adamawa State government on Wednesday proposed N142billion as the budget for 2022 fiscal year.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr. Umar Pella, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola.

Pella said the budget proposal was defined by Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) as well as an economic and fiscal update.

He said the projection has become a tradition since the present administration came on board in 2019.

The commissioner said: “All spendings are tied to revenue expectation and expenditure for 2022. They are within the envelope of the projection which is aimed at guiding planning within the year.

“The Council had directed the planning commission, ministry of finance, and every revenue agency to work within the threshold of the projection by ensuring that the cost of governance has not gone beyond the target.”

