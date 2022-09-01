Adamawa govt raises the alarm, says Boko Haram re-establishing terrorist cells in state

The Adamawa State Government has warned that the Boko Haram terrorist group are seeking to wreak chaos in the state, by re-establishing cells across the state.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri when he received the newly posted Brigade Commander, 23rd Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Jibrin Gambo, in Yola.

Brig. Gen. Gambo, is replacing Brigadier General A. M Garba, as brigade commander, 23rd Armoured Brigade, following a recent minor military reshuffle carried out by the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Yahya Farouq.

However, the governor explained that security agencies were monitoring the development, to ensure the group never succeeds in their scheme.

The governor stated that the two councils where the terrorists planned to establish their cells are in the state’s Hong and Maiha local government regions.

He expressed hope that the newly appointed brigade commander would aid in eliminating the cells.

Fintiri said, “Going through your previous track record of experience in the army, I believe you are capable enough to face the challenges ahead of us. We expect your cooperation, to have good synergy with the other, security agencies, so that together we can combat, crime and criminality.

Read also: Seven dead, 5,000 displaced after Boko Haram attack on Adamawa community

“So that we can have a state that is safe and peaceful. We have enjoyed relative peace in the state in the last three years, and we will continue to go back to the drawing board to ensure that the state continues to be safe so that our people can go to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I think you are coming at a very critical time, that from security report on my table, that Boko Haram are trying to establish, about two cells within the state, in the local government of Maiha and Hong.

“I am not saying they are there already but all of us know there are indications that they are trying to establish their cell in Maiha. A lot of efforts have gone within the last one or two months to dismantle them.

“And we are monitoring them and also making all necessary efforts to ensure we support all the security agencies to make our people sleep with all their eyes close and we call on you to help us to address the internal security challenge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now