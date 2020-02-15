Adamawa govt reprimands labour for threatening strike over new minimum wage

The Adamawa State Government has lashed out at the Organised Labour, made up of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and State Public Service Negotiation Council (SPSNC), for threatening to down tools over minimum wage for senior civil servants in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dr Umar Pella, in a statement issued on Friday while reacting to the threat expressed its dismay at what it described as a rather rude and aggressive tone by the NLC in pursuit of its legitimate demands.

Reacting further, Pella said that the ‘hard line’ position was uncalled for as he believes that as a partner in the progress of the state, organised labour can do and say better in trying to get the matter at hand resolved.

Pella said; “The government notes with dismay the rather rude and threatening tone of the bulletin and believes as a partner in the progress of the state, the organised labour can do and say better in pursuit of its legitimate demands.”

READ ALSO: Chaos, tension in Bayelsa: Police impose three-day dusk to dawn curfew

He added that though the government appreciates the grace period offered by labour for the negotiations to be considered, it regards “the threat of not guaranteeing industrial peace after one week” as unhealthy.

Speaking further, Pella said that the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri is a labour-friendly leader, “having prioritised the payment of workers’ legitimate entitlements” and being among the first to implement the new national minimum wage last year.

Recall that after a meeting on Tuesday, the NLC accused the state government of frustrating negotiations of consequential adjustments aimed at determining minimum wage for senior civil servants.

It had in a bulletin after its meeting, given the state government one week to implement agreements earlier reached by the trade union and the government side of the public service negotiation council on the consequential adjustments.

Join the conversation

Opinions