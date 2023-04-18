ADAMAWA: Group demands adherence to Electoral Act, advocates peace

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has tasked political actors as well as electoral officials and security agents in the country to abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act.

This development was in the wake of disturbing realities emanating from the conduct of supplementary elections especially in Adamawa State.

The centre in a statement signed by its Director, Idayat Hassan, on Tuesday cautioned aggrieved parties to allow INEC exercise its right regarding modalities for the collation of results.

While lamenting the reality in the recent Adamawa governorship election, Mrs Hassan condemned the shocking way political actors had dragged the judiciary into the electoral situation without allowing INEC to take firm decisions.

She, therefore, reiterated the need for political actors and other concerned stakeholders to operate within the context of the electoral laws for peace to reign in the country.

Read also:Adamawa guber saga a Nollywood movie —Shehu Sani

The statement reads, “INEC should be allowed to follow its laid down legal means of collation and announcement of results before any aggrieved party approaches the right court for any needed redress.

“We call on the people of Adamawa State to remain calm as INEC brings closure to this process in line with the extant laws governing the conduct of elections.

“CDD has observed that some political actors are now dragging the Judiciary into the issue by making demands that run parallel to democratic norms and laid down laws and guidelines for the conduct of elections.

“It is strange for the Judiciary to be called in midway into the electoral process to interpret any action. Since it is abundantly clear that the now-suspended Adamawa REC acted only as an imposter in announcing the so-called winner, no one ought to be told that the action was a nullity.

“The Judiciary should not be dragged into what is clearly an illegal affair ab initio. CDD calls on the leadership of the Judiciary to stand by its earlier warning to judges and other judicial officers that they should avoid harmful interference in the political process.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now