Politics
ADAMAWA GUBER: ‘Not yet uhuru, we still have one major mandate to reclaim’ —Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has extended his congratulations to the Governor-elect of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.
In the final results made available by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Fintiri polled 430,861 votes while his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Aisha Dahiru aka Binani, garnered 398,788 votes.
Atiku, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Tuesday night, noted Fintiri’s victory stressed the need for Nigerians to be vigilant.
The former Vice President, however, insisted on reclaiming his mandate.
READ ALSO:IGP withdraws CP deployed to Adamawa for election duty
Atiku wrote: “Congratulations, Gov Ahmadu Fintiri, on your deserved reelection as governor of Adamawa State. Thank you to the people of Adamawa and men and women of goodwill for staying the course in resisting coupists and enemies of democracy from having their way.
“The lesson from this exercise and others is the need for Nigerians to be vigilant and never give in to anti-democratic forces whose objective is to snatch, run with and undermine the mandate of the people as freely expressed in their votes.
“By the way, it is not yet uhuru as we still have one more major mandate to reclaim, and together as ONE, we shall accomplish the task for the good of our country and its people.”
