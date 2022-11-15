Adamawa man commits suicide over accusation of stealing N40,000

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 34-year-old man identified as Iliya Adamu who reportedly committed suicide by hanging following an accusation of a theft of N40,000.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said Adamu committed suicide after his own brother kept accusing him of stealing the amount despite denying the allegation.

Njuroge, in a statement, said Adamu’s ordeal began about eight months ago when the brother raised the alarm on the missing money and accused Adamu of stealing the money.

Adamu, who is of Kwanan Waya in Yola South Local Government Area and was a bricklayer working in Girei, in Girei LGA, was accused of stealing the money in April this year.

“Preliminary findings reveals that the victim, Iliya Adamu, decided to take his own life at the weekend after about seven months of denying the charge of theft accusation from his own brother.

“The victim’s body was found dangling from a tree branch in the bush in Girei, while a container of a popular insecticide known as Sniper, was found on the ground around beside the tree.

“The police have begun investigations into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” Njuroge said.

