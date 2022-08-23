Adamawa man explains why he stoned his children to death

The 25-year-old man who was arrested by the police for stoning his two children to death in Adamawa State has explained why he committed the heinous crime.

The suspect – Elisha Tari – was arrested by the police on Monday for stoning the children aged three and five years at the weekend.

Tari, who was presented to journalists at the state police command, said has a psychological problem and was in chains some time ago.

He said: “I smoke Indian hemp, drink alcohol, and inhale snuff. I don’t take tramadol or any other hard drugs.

The suspect added that all his efforts to bring back the mother of the children who left her matrimonial home for about two months were futile.

Tari said the children came to him while he was cooking on the day of the incident and asked him when their mother would return home.

“I asked them to say God but instead, they said fire, and kept saying fire, fire, instead of God.”

“I became irritated and provoked by their action as a result of which I picked up stones and hit them on their heads to death,” he stated.

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

