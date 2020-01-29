ADAMAWA: Nigerian govt sacks 30 N-Power beneficiaries

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked no fewer than 30 beneficiaries of its N-Power programme in Adamawa State.

The sacking of the 30 beneficiaries was made known by Mary Yuwadi, Focal Person of the federal government’s Social Investment Programs (SIP) in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

According to Yuwadi, the suspended beneficiaries who are teachers were dismissed for absconding duties at their places of primary assignment.

”Under the Federal Government National Social Investment Programme, a total of 14,100 Youths in the state were registered in various segments of the programmes.

“The federal government has also stopped their monthly payment. This will serve as a deterrent for other members who are not serious in their places of work.

“We discovered that some of those who registered under the programme in Adamawa reside in Abuja and Lagos and collect the stipend being paid.

”We also found out that some of those who registered were civil servants working in various local government areas across the state,” she said.

On the impact of the programme especially N-Power Teach, she said: “the programme has significantly improved the standard of primary and junior secondary school education in the state.

“There is inadequate supervision, mobility and accommodation problem,” she added.

