ADAMAWA: Over 350 r*pe cases recorded in six months —Commissioner

At least 350 cases of rape and sexual assault have been recorded between May and October 2020 in Adamawa State, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Lami Ahmed revealed.

The commissioner made this known on Monday in Yola, the state capital, at the launch of SMARTRR, a technological-driven solution that allows users of mobile phones to report and refer cases of rape and other gender-based violence in their communities to authorities.

“With over 350 cases, one is only left to wonder what measures are to be taken to address this issue before it makes an animal kingdom out of our society; that is if it has not created one already, ” she said.

She noted that SMARTRR app was responsible for about 150 cases of rape reported in the state while she thanked the youth, Samuel Dirug for initiating the app.

