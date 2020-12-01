Adamawa police arrest 36 for kidnapping, robbery

Police in Adamawa State has arrested 32 suspected kidnappers and four armed robbery suspects.

The state Police Commissioner (CP), Olugbenga Adeyanju, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday, adding that police also recovered eight vehicles from one of the 32 suspected kidnappers.

He presented the 36 suspects, the eight vehicles and weapons recovered from the suspects to newsmen.

According to the CP, one of the suspected kidnappers, 37-year-old Hamadu Umoru, conspired with some others still on the run to abduct innocent people from across Adamawa State and parts of Taraba.

He said the kidnappers used the ransom they got from the victims to purchase the eight cars now in police custody.

Adeyanju said, “Investigation conducted led to the recovery of eight vehicles. All the vehicles were bought with the ransom received from victims of kidnapping.”

Among the exhibit recovered from the kidnappers and robbers include nine AK 47 Rifles, 664 rounds of live ammunition, 16 arrows, six knives, 10 phones, and two laptops.

The CP said that the arrests were made last month through the efforts of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Adamawa State Police Command in collaboration with professional hunters and other community stakeholders.

