Adamawa police arrests man for killing secret lover’s husband

The police in Adamawa State have arrested a 35-year-old man, Ishaya Markus, for allegedly stabbing the husband of his secret lover to death.

The State Police Command spokesman, SP Suleiman Ngurore, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Friday, said he had allegedly already confessed to the crime and the fact that he was having an extra-marital affair with the deceased’s wife.

Ngurore who said the incident occurred on March 3 in a community in Fufore local government area of the state, explained that the deceased, Francis Albert and his 20-year-old wife, Libiyatu, had been having domestic issues since 2022 when she allegedly started having an affair with the suspect despite several warnings from her husband.

“In the course of interrogation, Libiyatu gave the following confession to the police:

“My husband had warned us when he got wind of what we were doing. He and I fought over the issue, as a result of which I left for my parents’ house.

“Ishaya followed and took me into the bush and had an affair with me after the warning. He slept with me five times.”

“According to Libiyatu, she later resolved her issues with her husband and he asked her to return to her matrimonial home, but that Markus kept coming after her.

She recalled that on the day that her husband met his death, “Ishaya came to take me out again, but didn’t meet me at home.”

The suspect who also confessed to the police, reportedly said:

“On that fateful day, I went to the community where the deceased and his wife live. I went there to take her out again, but I did not meet her.

“While I was returning home, I met with the deceased and he asked me whether I went to see his wife again. Fight ensued in the course of the argument. He pulled out his knife and I pulled out my own and we engaged in a bloody fight.

“He cut me in my hand and by the neck. I stabbed him in his stomach two times and by the neck, leading to his death.”

Ngurore said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has ordered full investigation for proper prosecution of the suspect.

