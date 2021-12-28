News
Adamawa police denies reports of bandits’ attacks on SGF’s hometown
The Adamawa State Police Command has issued a disclaimer after reports that Boko Haram bandits have attacked the home town of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Spokesman in the state.
According to Nguroje, there was no truth in the report that the people of Dabna and Kwabre Villages in Dugwaba District of Hong Local Government Area had abandoned their homes as a result of alleged attacks.
The SGF hails from the area.
He noted that anti-terrorism and anti-kidnapping squads, as well as undercover agents to the area have been deployed to the area in order to control the situation.
“The command received unverified information that people are fleeing from some villages as a result of alleged Boko Haram attacks.
“As security personnel, we do not play with any information that borders on insecurity.
READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen kill seven in Adamawa
“The command immediately deployed anti-terrorism squad and intelligence officers to the suspected areas and so far there has been no report of attack,” Nguroye said.
In his statement, Mr Simon Yakubu, the District Head of Dugwaba, alsl dismissed the online report and described it as a “misleading“.
Yakubu said that people were living peacefully and celebrating Christmas in the villages mentioned in the online report.
“The report is malicious and was intended to mislead and create confusion in our communities.
“The purported report is from the enemy of peace and progress who doesn’t want to see people living in peace and harmony with one another,“ Yakubu said.
