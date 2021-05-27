Adamawa police recovers guns, ammunitions, parades 52 suspects | Ripples Nigeria

The Adamawa State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 52 persons for allegedly committing violent crimes across the state.

Addressing newsmen during the parade, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu, said the arrests were made between March 2021 to date.

According to him, the arrests were carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anti Shilla Squad, and Special Investigation Branch (SIB) of the command, following successful follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, and rape among others.

He said, “The operatives of the command have arrested 52 suspects who are members of various criminal gangs and networks across the state.

“A total of 20 prohibited firearms, 1000 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action, five live cartridges, a large number of hard drugs, bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, rubber solutions among others valued at about N3 million were recovered.”

The command simultaneously paraded two repentant kidnappers, Ibrahim Buba, a native of Zamfara State who renounced kidnapping and handed over two G3 rifles and five rounds of live ammunition, and Mohammed Ruwa who also renounced his criminal ways.

