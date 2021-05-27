Adamawa police recovers guns, ammunitions, parades 52 suspects | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Adamawa police recovers guns, ammunitions, parades 52 suspects
The Adamawa State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 52 persons for allegedly committing violent crimes across the state.
Addressing newsmen during the parade, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu, said the arrests were made between March 2021 to date.
According to him, the arrests were carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anti Shilla Squad, and Special Investigation Branch (SIB) of the command, following successful follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, and rape among others.
Read also: Adamawa police arrest 36 for kidnapping, robbery
He said, “The operatives of the command have arrested 52 suspects who are members of various criminal gangs and networks across the state.
“A total of 20 prohibited firearms, 1000 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action, five live cartridges, a large number of hard drugs, bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, rubber solutions among others valued at about N3 million were recovered.”
The command simultaneously paraded two repentant kidnappers, Ibrahim Buba, a native of Zamfara State who renounced kidnapping and handed over two G3 rifles and five rounds of live ammunition, and Mohammed Ruwa who also renounced his criminal ways.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...