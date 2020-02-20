Adamawa polytechnic sacks 4 lecturers over alteration of students’ results

The management of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, has sacked four lecturers of the institution over the alleged alteration of students’ results.

The affected lecturers are – Abubakar Babale, Paul Wache, Usman Hammarwabi, and Isa Ribadu.

They were accused of altering examinations’ results and awarding fake results to students who did not sit for the tests.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Polytechnic Information and Public Relations Officer, Albert Matila, said the management took the decision at its 140th meeting held on Wednesday.

According to him, the polytechnic management considered the report of a committee set up to verify the results following complaints of alterations by some lecturers.

The sacked lecturers, the spokesman, said allegedly tampered with 727 candidates results in 21 courses and gave fake results to some students who did not write the examinations.

He said the lecturers were given the opportunity to defend themselves before the committee and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Matila disclosed that the management’s decision had been communicated to the state Ministry of Tertiary and Professional Education.

