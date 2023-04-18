Adamawa REC learnt well from INEC chairman —Atiku’s aide

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that the electoral fraud committed by the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commission (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari, during the Adamawa elections is no different from that committed by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu during the presidential polls.

Even though the results were still being tallied, Yunusa-Ari declared Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, the APC candidate for governor of Adamawa, as the election’s victor on Sunday.

His suspension has since been announced by INEC‘s National Headquarters, and the declaration of the election’s results has been put on hold indefinitely.

In response to the situation, Shaibu noted in a statement released on Monday in Abuja that the national leadership of INEC could not claim ignorance of the numerous accusations dangling around the neck of the Adamawa REC.

He said, “It is crystal clear even to the blind that the Adamawa REC learnt well from the INEC Chairman. INEC as an organization, from the top to the bottom is akin to Ali Baba and the 40 thieves. As a matter of fact, the baby goat learns to eat grass by diligently watching the mama devour the lush grass around them.

PDP governors want Adamawa REC prosecuted over role in state guber debacle

“Despite having over one month to prepare for this supplementary poll, INEC retained this compromised REC who went ahead to undermine the election once more. From all that has happened, it is obvious that Yunusa-Ari was acting on orders from above and that is why Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s warnings were ignored.

“This carefully orchestrated action is a reflection of the electoral heist of February 25, 2023 when the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, decided to announce Bola Tinubu of the APC as winner despite the many irregularities and complaints from several opposition parties. Indeed, Yunusa-Ari acted like his father and boss, Mahmood Yakubu.”

The Atiku aide further said the Adamawa fiasco didn’t come as a surprise since INEC had always been in bed with Binani and had even admitted in a statement that it awarded a contract to one of her companies.

He added, “INEC had in a statement by National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, admitted to awarding a sensitive contract to the Binani Printing Press Limited, a firm owned by the APC governorship candidate.

“In the statement, Okoye had claimed that the company was awarded the contract as a way of stimulating the economy and encouraging Nigerian enterprise. It is obvious that Binani and INEC are in bed together.”

