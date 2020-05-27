Adamawa records three fresh COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases

The Adamawa State government on Wednesday confirmed three fresh COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, who disclosed this at a news conference in Yola, said the state recorded 11 new cases on Wednesday.

These brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 38.

Isa said: “So far, 11 new cases have been recorded in Adamawa State and sadly, we also recorded three deaths.

“Also, 20 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the virus and now we have 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.”

