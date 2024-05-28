Adamawa to hold local council election on July 13

The Adamawa State government will conduct a local government election in the state on July 23.

The Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Alhaji Mohammed Umar, disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Yola.

Umar said the commission had kick-started the process of organising the poll in line with its mandate.

He said: “As you are aware, the tenure of the local government councils has expired and it is the responsibility of the commission to conduct new election to fill in the vacancies as promulgated by law.

“It is therefore imperative and constitutional for the commission to announce a date for the conduct of the council elections.”

The chairman said notice for the election would be published at the commission’s headquarters as well as its local government offices.

“The timetable and scheduled of activities and timelines for the election will be released within the next two weeks, ” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now