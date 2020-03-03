Adamawa varsity sacks two lecturers for s*xual misconduct

The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State, has sacked two senior lecturers of the institution over their alleged involvement in s*xual harassment.

The Information and Protocol Officer of the university, Aminu Gururmpawo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the Council also sacked a staff of the Registry Department, Bakari Girei, for alleged misappropriation of the university’s Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s funds to the tune of N1.12 million.

The statement read: “The Governing Council of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, at its 96th regular meeting held on Thursday 27th February 2020 approved the termination of appointments of three senior staff of the university.

“The appointment of the two senior academic staff was terminated for their involvement in acts of victimisation and s*xual harassment.

READ ALSO: Man gets 10 years jail term for manslaughter

“They are Dr. Yakubu Bobboi and Dr. Toma Fulani Mbahi who were both staff of the Department of Animal Science and Range Management. They were penalised for their involvement in the victimisation and s*xual harassment of one Miss C. A. Bathon, a Masters student in the Department.

“The appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Bakari-Girei, Deputy Registrar, Registry Department, was also terminated for his role in the misappropriation of the University Primary School Parent/Teacher Association’s (PTA) funds to the tune of N1,120,000.00.”

The university spokesman said the Council’s decision takes immediate effect.

Join the conversation

Opinions