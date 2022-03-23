Adamu absent from APC screening, faces disqualification from chairmanship race

The screening of All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirants and other national officers started on Wednesday in Abuja.

However, the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, who is one of the aspirants for the position, was conspicuously absent at the screening.

The Secretary of the APC National Convention Screening Committee, Emmanuel Otagburuagu, had in a statement on Monday, said the aspirants would be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

He asked all the chairmanship aspirants to appear before the committee or risk disqualification from the race.

The statement read: “Governor Aminu Masari, Chairman, Dimeji Bankole, Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invite all the aspirants to the screening exercise scheduled as follows.

“1. Tuesday, March 22, 2022: Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee (NWC) aspirants, while time will be communicated to aspirants later.

“2. Wednesday, March, 23, 2022: Screening of aspirants into the Zonal offices. Time: 10a.m

“The new national executives are expected to be elected at the APC National Convention on Saturday, March 26 to manage its affairs, which is presently being managed by the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

Other chairmanship aspirants are another former Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha and 37-year-old Mohammed Etsu.

