Adamu and Salihu feud likely on agenda as APC holds NEC, national caucus meetings July

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings next month.

The party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, said in a notice on Tuesday in Abuja, said the NEC meeting would hold on July 10 at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The national caucus will take place on July 11 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo are expected to attend the NEC meeting.

Also expected at the meeting are the Senate president, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the party’s national chairman, deputy chairmen from north and south, the national secretary, the national legal adviser, and the national treasurer, among others.

READ ALSO: Lukman accuses Adamu, Omisore, of squandering N30bn APC funds

However, the notice was silent on the agenda of the two meetings.

But there are indications that several issues including the feud between the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Omisore, and the party’s vice-chairman, North-West, Salihu Lukman, will be tabled at the meeting.

Lukman has been critical of Adamu and Omisore’s handling of the party’s affairs in the last few months.

In a statement issued earlier this month, he dared the two men to expel him from APC for exposing the wrongdoings in the party.

APC NATIONAL CAUCUS, NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETINGS FIXED FOR 10TH & 11TH OF JULY, RESPECTIVELY pic.twitter.com/BBwwQytSqt — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) June 27, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now