Adamu cautions APC member, Machina, over comments on Yobe North senatorial ticket

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday cautioned one of the party’s members, Bashir Machina, over his comments on the party’s Yobe North senatorial ticket.

The controversy over the Yobe North senatorial ticket has split APC members into different camps with some declaring their support for Machina and others backing the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Machina, who won the primary election held in the district last month, has refused to step down for the Senate President.

At the time of the primary, Lawan was vying for the party’s presidential ticket in the 2023 general elections.

Adamu, who featured in a programme on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), however, expressed hope that the matter would be resolved amicably.

He said: “There is no leader who doesn’t receive complaints from the people he is leading and no leader would leave his position because of what the people say.

APC chairman, Adamu expresses concern over defection of key members to PDP, others

“In my position as the leader, whatever has happened in the APC since the day I became chairman of the party, I, Abdullahi Adamu, should be blamed.

“If you don’t take the blame as a leader, then who should be blamed? As a leader, you are trying to resolve problems, not increase them.

“If you don’t know how to set a trap for a thief, the thief will set the trap for you. Machina should be careful; his issue is getting out of hand. As far I am concerned as chairman, my party did not violate any law.

“Is there any law that says you cannot contest for a position after contesting for another one? No law prohibits anyone from doing so.”

“If I say there haven’t been people who have left our party, then I have lied.

“No doubt, there are some who after they lost the primaries decided to leave the party and join another one.

“Politics is not by force. This is not how we wanted it to be and it is not only our party that its members are leaving.”

