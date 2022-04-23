Politics
Adamu Garba solicits funds on Twitter for APC N100m Presidential form
A presidential aspirant, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Saturday, appealed for funds from Twitter users in order to purchase the presidential form of the party at the cost of N100 million.
This came in the aftermath of Garba’s fury at the exorbitant amount levelled by the APC on presidential aspirants.
Garba had said, “100m for the form. WOW!”
“If we don’t come together and use our collective power to save this country from the strangulation of the moneybags, we are doing a great disservice to our generation and that of the future.”
Read also:Adamu Garba gives reason for removal of Crowwe app from Google Play store
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Garba urged Nigerians to fund his project in order to foster a sense of patriotism for the country.
This appeal comes despite his tenuous relationship with tweeps over his support of the APC-led Federal Government during the 2020 #EndSARS protests.
He continued, “100M for the form is insensitive, but our collective contribution to get this form will send a strong signal that we care about Nigeria”.
