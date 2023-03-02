Adamu Garuba knocks Western media claiming 2023 presidential poll not transparent

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed international media adjudging the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria as lacking in transparency.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) Joint Election Observation Mission, had noted that inadequate communication and lack of transparency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the elections created confusion and eroded voters’ trust in the process.

The groups in their preliminary statement on the Presidential and National Assembly elections, presented in Abuja by their leader, and former President of Malawi, Dr. Joyce Banda, said despite the much-needed reforms to the Electoral Act 2022, the election fell well short of Nigerian citizens’ reasonable expectations.

Similarly, European Union Election Observation Mission Nigeria 2023 had said the election was marred by operational failures.

Garuba, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Thursday, said the international media were envious of the president-elect’s focus on Nigeria’s development.

The APC chieftain accused international media community of heinous intent to manipulate African people for their profit.

He wrote: “It is not surprising that the western media are casting aspersions on the credibility of the elections. Tinubu’s patriotic, nationalistic and strong focus on Nigeria’s development didn’t fit into their profile.

“They’ll rather have a puppet, who can sell his country cheap to them.

“Once you are a committed, forward looking leader of an African country, they hate it. This means they can’t loot, manipulate or destroy your people for their profit, you won’t let them have their dirty ways.

“Tinubu won’t let them. He’ll work for Nigerians. They detest it.”

