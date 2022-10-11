Adamu Garuba says registration of CONUA, NAMDA humbles ASUU

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Adamu Garuba, on Tuesday, mocked the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the registration of the union’s two breakaway factions.

The Federal Government registered the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) as trade unions in the university system.

The decision was aimed at reducing the influence of ASUU in the nation’s universities.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who presented the letters of registration to the unions, said CONUA and NAMDA would enjoy all privileges available for other trade unions in the country.

Garuba, who reacted to the development in a Facebook post, said the registration of the unions had humbled the existing academic union.

He added that such a strategic decision by the federal government compelled ASUU to consider the suspension of the protracted strike.

He said: “I told you several times here but you weren’t listening: Once your wife is misbehaving, add more, and you’ll see absolute stability and peace.

“See ASUU, they were so adamantly opposed to any proposal put to them. It takes CONUA and NAMDA to humble them to total submission to reason.”

