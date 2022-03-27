‘Adamu has lot of baggage bordering on corruption allegations,’ PDP slams APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the emergence of former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, as the party’s new national chairman.

Adamu and 72 other persons were elected into the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national convention held on Saturday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP challenged the former governor to defend himself on the allegations of financial impropriety hanging on his neck.

The party accused Adamu of mismanaging N15 billion belonging to the Nasarawa State government.

The statement was PDP reaction to the ex-governor’s remark on its 16-year rule in the country.

Adamu had in a chat with journalists before the APC convention claimed the opposition party destroyed the Nigerian economy throughout its years in power.

The statement read: “A bad workman complains of his tools and an irredeemably bad workman complains of others. Adamu does not deserve a response from the PDP. He has a lot of baggage bordering on corruption allegations. He should first and foremost tell Nigerians, particularly the people of Nasarawa State the whereabouts of that huge sum of money.

“A party that promised Nigerians change but brought them sorrow, pain and death should keep quiet at a time well-meaning Nigerians are exploring ways to get the country back on track.

“Instead of change, APC brought us chaos-chaos in national security, chaos in economy, chaos in education, and chaos across all sectors. There is no basis to compare the 16 glorious years of the PDP with the seven sorrowful years of the APC. Take to the streets and ask ordinary Nigerians to tell you the condition of their lives under APC and the PDP.

“The Mala Buni caretaker committee that presided over the convention was illegal and something cannot stand on nothing. At the appropriate time, Adamu and co-travelers will have themselves to blame.

“At a time they were doing what they called a convention, terrorists wreaked havoc, seized the Kaduna airport, and prevented innocent Nigerians from flying. Adamu should brace up for what awaits him and his party. Nigerians have moved on.”

