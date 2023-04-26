Adamu meets APC governorship candidate in Kogi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday, met with the party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman-Ododo, in Abuja.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Sani Onogwu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Lokoja, said the APC chairman congratulated the former auditor-general for local government areas on his success in the April 11 governorship primary in the state.

He added that the APC governorship candidate was accompanied on the trip to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Usman-Ododo secured the APC governorship ticket in Kogi after he defeated five other aspirants, including the senator representing the Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, in the primary election.

However, Adeyemi has rejected the outcome of the election and described the process as a fraud.

At the meeting, the APC chairman expressed optimism about the party’s chances in the November 11 election in Kogi.

On his party, Ododo promised to build on the achievements of the current administration in the state.

He said: “As our national chairman, I came purposely to thank you and the leadership of our great party for the peaceful conduct of the party’s primaries in Kogi, which I won.

“I promise to consolidate on the gains of the present administration of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello, for the good of Kogites.”

