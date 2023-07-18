Adamu, Omisore resignations forced, not voluntary, ex-APC counsel, Banire, submits

The resignation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, may have been forced rather than voluntary, according to Muiz Banire, SAN, a former legal counsel to the party, on Monday.

Senator Abubakar Kyari was elected the new APC National Chairman and the resignation of Adamu and Omisore as national party officers after the resignations of the latter duo.

In response, Banire appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, noting that the ruckus raised by another APC Chieftain, Salihu Lukman, might have contributed to the resignation of the former Chairman.

He said, “I have been reading Mr Lukman Saliu for some time; he has been raising a lot of issues, particularly bordering on maladministration of the party, misappropriation funds and so on.

“Well, that could be part of it because I know as a matter of fact, in NWC sometimes those are usually issues that usually confronts or challenges the body.

“So, it’s not unlikely that it is as a result of such issues that have been in the public space for some time now; maybe it has reached its peak now and couldn’t be absorbed again. They probably reacted.

“I’m not too sure that the resignation could have been voluntarily, in my view, I might be wrong; I probably believe that maybe the pressure of other colleagues of theirs forced them eventually to tender their resignation,” Banire said.

After a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, Kyari succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s chairman.

Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore officially resigned as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, according to a statement made by Kyari to the media following the NWC meeting.

Kyari added that Festus Fuanter, the APC’s deputy national secretary, will operate as the party’s national secretary in accordance with the party’s charter.

