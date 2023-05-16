Adamu reminds APC senators on Saraki’s 2015 coup, warns on late inauguration of 10th Senate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, warned senators elected on the party’s platform against the late inauguration of the red chamber on June 13.

Adamu, who addressed the senators-elect in Abuja, reminded the lawmakers about the 2015 event in the senate that produced the former Kwara State governor, Bukola Saraki, as the country’s number three citizen.

Saraki emerged as the president of the 8th Senate on June 9, 2015, following an alliance with senators elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

The former Nasarawa governor also called for a rancour-free inauguration on June 13.

He said: “I’m happy that we are heeding the advice and directives we gave to make consultations. It is good that is going on and I’m happy that it is been very fruitful.

“I want us to have a rancour-free election on the floor. This is because even if everybody says it is Akpabio or Y or X, the rules of the game say there must be an election.

“Those who are in the Senate are aware of the rules. On the day of the proclamation, the president and the clerk make the proclamation. So I do hope and pray that we will carry the day and be victorious.

“But let me warn you, don’t be late. I hope I am communicating. Don’t be late. Once bitten twice shy. Please always remember this.”

The former Minister of Niger Delta, Godwill Akpabio, who was also at the event, urged Akpabio to ensure compliance with the party’s position on the National Assembly leadership.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had last week nominated Akpabio and the senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, as Senate president and deputy respectively.

However, the duo of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari and the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, are still unrelenting in the push for the Senate president position.

