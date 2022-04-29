Adamu upbeat on APC chances in Ekiti governorship election

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday, expressed optimism that the party would win the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Adamu stated this when he formally presented the APC candidate in the state, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, won the party’s primary election held in January.

The chairman said: “We came to present Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, who is the gubernatorial candidate of our great party, the APC in the forthcoming election of 18th June 2022. He emerged successful after a very thorough and transparent primary election.

“We came to present him for the President’s blessings and for the President, who is the father and leader of our party to formally present the flag of our great party, the APC, to him and that has just been done.

“The President was so happy in receiving the candidate and by the grace of God, Oyebanji is the Governor-to-be for Ekiti.”

