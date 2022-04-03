Adamu upbeat on APC victory in 2023 elections

Adamu expresses confidence in APC, says the party will be victorious in 2023 elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, boasted on Sunday the party would win the 2023 general elections.

Adamu stated this in a chat with journalists at his home in Abuja.

He said: “There won’t be room for failure. This is our first mission. The very first mission is to work against anything that has the potential to bring failure. Thankfully, from my political activism as a student to date, I have never led a failed mission. I have never captained a failed ship.

“If there are things that are posing as problems, I try my best to fix them as best as I can and that is what we will do.

READ ALSO: APC chairman, Adamu, to probe party’s accounts

“Given the enormity of the job and trust that President Muhammadu Buhari has placed on us, we have no excuse. We are going to ensure that anything we need to work will be provided. Any atmosphere that is cloudy, we will clear it as best as we can. We shall face the election as one party, one family, and confront our adversaries or opponents as one united party.

“Don’t forget that we have faced an election before when our President today was not a President and we won. He is about to complete the second term. He has made it clear that he won’t contest again and that means that we will not be having an incumbent, somebody on the saddle of power from our party on the ballot as we face the next election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now