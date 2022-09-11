ADC bemoans hardships in Lagos, unveils deputy guber candidate

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has lamented the existential crises in Lagos State, saying it would institutionalize a new paradigm of leadership to benefit Lagosians.

The ADC governorship candidate in the state, Funsho Doherty, said this during the unveiling of his deputy, Mrs Giwa Amu, on Friday.

He stressed that his running mate had distinguished herself as an embodiment of virtue poised for the development of the state.

He added that despite abundant resources in the state, residents were still struggling in terms of infrastructure, education and others

Read also:ADC state chairmen reject suspension of presidential candidate, Kachikwu

Doherty said: “I am very excited to be joined in ticket with a distinguished personality, someone who has served the state, party and communities in the state.

“Public office is a sacred trust on behalf of the people. The vast resources must be brought to bear in improving the lives of the people, rather than concentrating it on the few.

“Lagos must work for all residents. We are moving the state from a third world to a first world. We are bringing a new era. We are not intimidated.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now