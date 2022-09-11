Politics
ADC bemoans hardships in Lagos, unveils deputy guber candidate
African Democratic Congress (ADC) has lamented the existential crises in Lagos State, saying it would institutionalize a new paradigm of leadership to benefit Lagosians.
The ADC governorship candidate in the state, Funsho Doherty, said this during the unveiling of his deputy, Mrs Giwa Amu, on Friday.
He stressed that his running mate had distinguished herself as an embodiment of virtue poised for the development of the state.
He added that despite abundant resources in the state, residents were still struggling in terms of infrastructure, education and others
Read also:ADC state chairmen reject suspension of presidential candidate, Kachikwu
Doherty said: “I am very excited to be joined in ticket with a distinguished personality, someone who has served the state, party and communities in the state.
“Public office is a sacred trust on behalf of the people. The vast resources must be brought to bear in improving the lives of the people, rather than concentrating it on the few.
“Lagos must work for all residents. We are moving the state from a third world to a first world. We are bringing a new era. We are not intimidated.”
