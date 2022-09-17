ADC blasts APC, PDP over insecurity in South-East, boasts of victory in 2023

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the South-East on Saturday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their inability to tackle the rising security challenges in the region.

The ADC National Vice-Chairman in the zone, Mr. Chilos Godsent, stated this in a chat with journalists at the end of the party’s Zonal Working Committee’s bi-monthly meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State.

He said it was unfortunate that insecurity and poverty had continued to escalate under the watch of the two leading political parties sharing power at the centre, states and local government areas.

He said: “Emphatically speaking, no fewer than 100 people die every week in the South-East as a result of the rising cases of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry, ritual killings, depression and hunger, amongst other crimes.

“These have scared away investors and tourists, who were willing to come and invest in the region.”

Godsent blamed the alarming security breaches in the area on the lack of progressive economic blueprint, workable educational system and infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s exclusion of South-East deepens insecurity in Nigeria — Tambuwal

“It is now obvious that the APC and PDP-led governments in the South-East have no ideas and workable solutions to the rising insecurity and sufferings in the region,” he added.

The ADC chieftain, therefore, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the 2023 elections to vote out APC and PDP in the South-East.

He expressed the confidence that the party would sweep the governorship and legislative seats in next year’s elections.

Godsent also revealed that ADC in the zone endorsed the expulsion of the party’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu.

He stressed that the action by the party’s National Working Committee would not affect its electoral fortunes in 2023.

The ADC chief advised the Federal Government to yield to the demands of the striking university lecturers in order to end the protracted impasse.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now