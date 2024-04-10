ADC calls for coalition of parties, stakeholders to unseat APC in 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a rallying call for a coalition of political parties and concerned citizens to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Chief Ralphs Nwosu, the National Chairman of the ADC, made this declaration during a press conference held in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Nwosu emphasized the urgent need to rescue Nigeria from what he described as poor governance and a stagnant “palliative system of government.”

Read Also: Lagos govt orders closure of Dosunmu Market after fire incident

He revealed that 22 proactive leaders from various political parties have already aligned with the ADC, expressing their readiness to collaborate with like-minded individuals dedicated to ushering in a new era of governance in the country.

He stated that ADC was committed to building “a new Nigeria that will lead our dear continent out of its present abyss. We have, therefore, set up committees to consult far and wide to ensure the dawn of a new era. To all our colleagues in nation-building, it is no longer time to go home; we take action by agreeing to build together for our people and country.

“Our security operatives need much needed support to wipe out banditry and restore security. This will give confidence to investors, foreign and local. Finally, for the umpteenth time, we call on our governors to stop their stranglehold of the local councils to enable development at the grassroots and community levels. For real development and transformation, the local councils must be alive and well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now