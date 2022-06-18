Politics
ADC candidate, Oluyode, decries poor conduct of Ekiti governorship election
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has condemned the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Ikere-Ekiti area of the state.
Oluyede, who addressed journalists in his Ikere-Ekiti country home, described the election as a huge disappointment.
He added that the election was “opaque and vulnerable to manipulation.”
Read also: Segun Oni disowns document claiming withdrawal of SDP from Ekiti guber poll
The ADC candidate identified logistic shortfalls, alleged disruption of electoral process by some party agents at the polling units and intimidation by security agents as part of the problems.
He alleged that many of his supporters were arrested while trying to exercise their civic responsibilities in various polling units in Ikere-Ekiti.
Oluyode said: “This is an indication that those arrested will be disenfranchised.
“Lots of my people have been arrested for just no reason and I am totally disappointed in the security agents as they have all compromised.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...