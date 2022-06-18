ADC candidate, Oluyode, decries poor conduct of Ekiti governorship election

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has condemned the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Ikere-Ekiti area of the state.

Oluyede, who addressed journalists in his Ikere-Ekiti country home, described the election as a huge disappointment.

He added that the election was “opaque and vulnerable to manipulation.”

The ADC candidate identified logistic shortfalls, alleged disruption of electoral process by some party agents at the polling units and intimidation by security agents as part of the problems.

He alleged that many of his supporters were arrested while trying to exercise their civic responsibilities in various polling units in Ikere-Ekiti.

Oluyode said: “This is an indication that those arrested will be disenfranchised.

“Lots of my people have been arrested for just no reason and I am totally disappointed in the security agents as they have all compromised.”

